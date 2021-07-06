Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 1,471,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,958. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $81,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.