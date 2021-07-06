Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $7,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

