Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

HBI opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

