YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $493,303.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.