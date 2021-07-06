yieldwatch Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $3,185.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

