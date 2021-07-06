YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,430 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 97.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

