Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

