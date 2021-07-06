Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.