XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,237 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

