XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Super League Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 86.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 17,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

