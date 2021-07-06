XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $96,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $2,745,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.