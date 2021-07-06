XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.