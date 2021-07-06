XTX Topco Ltd Invests $76,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,756,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.