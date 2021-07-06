XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,484 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYES opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

