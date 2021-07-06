XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $59.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

