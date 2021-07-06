Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of WSP opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £19.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.38.
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
