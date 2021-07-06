Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WSP opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £19.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

