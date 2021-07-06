Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

WH opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.