Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

