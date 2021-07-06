Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAICU. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000.

Shares of PAICU stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

