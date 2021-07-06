Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

