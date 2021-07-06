Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 186 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total value of $2,844,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,875 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,896 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.27 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

