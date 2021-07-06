Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

