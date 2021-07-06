Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

MRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MRW traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.48). 20,843,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

