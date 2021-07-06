WINkLink (WIN) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $296.90 million and approximately $43.68 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.66 or 1.00590813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943390 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

