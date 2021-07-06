Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

