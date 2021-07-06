Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
WING stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.
