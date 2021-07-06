Wilmington (LON:WIL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON WIL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,073. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £189.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.59.

In other Wilmington news, insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

