Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.62

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 1780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

