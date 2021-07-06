Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 40,184 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $57,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.