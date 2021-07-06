Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 180,496 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 180,496 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 91,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. 281,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.