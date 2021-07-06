Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $50,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 10,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

