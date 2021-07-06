Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8,266.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,234 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $250.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

