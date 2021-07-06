Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $66,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

