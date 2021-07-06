Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,237,036 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $60,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,843. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

