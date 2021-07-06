Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

