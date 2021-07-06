Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

