Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.30

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 2345783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

