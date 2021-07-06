Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.30

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 2345783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
