Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 118,763 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

