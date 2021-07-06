Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

CNI stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

