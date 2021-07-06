Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of VRNS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.