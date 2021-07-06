Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

