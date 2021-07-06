Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IMAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

