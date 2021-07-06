Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 33,289 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.