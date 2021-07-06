Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

