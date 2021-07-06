Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) recently:

6/28/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/23/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

6/21/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/18/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/11/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/9/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/3/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/2/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

5/24/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

5/21/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

5/12/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

