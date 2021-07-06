Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) recently:
- 6/28/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company's product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. "
- 6/23/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.
- 6/21/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/18/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/9/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/2/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/12/2021 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.53.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
