Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

7/6/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/25/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.98 ($61.15). The stock had a trading volume of 365,974 shares. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

