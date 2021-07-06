Wealthgate Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,302,140 shares of company stock worth $166,475,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 568,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,662,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

