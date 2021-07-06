Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

