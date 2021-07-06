Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRTBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

