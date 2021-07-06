Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.95 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $45.83 million and $10.95 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.58 or 0.06845347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00159878 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,021,223 coins and its circulating supply is 77,300,191 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

