Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.37.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

